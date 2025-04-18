Delhi govt welfare scheme application forms to include 'third gender' option, says minister

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Application forms of all Delhi government welfare schemes will now include a "third gender" option, Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said on Friday during a meeting with a delegation of trans persons.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the social welfare department has made this option mandatory to ensure that trans persons with disabilities can fully access the benefits of government schemes, according to a statement.

Singh informed the delegation about the various welfare programmes aimed at helping transgender individuals live with dignity and become self-reliant.

The minister said the government would take steps to raise public awareness about trans rights, promote social inclusion and spread information about the schemes available.

He also mentioned that a notification regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules would be issued shortly.

Expressing their appreciation, the delegation members said it was the first time a government had shown genuine concern for their rights and self-reliance while also directly engaging with them to share important information, according to the statement.