Delhi govt will always uphold nation's honour, prestige: CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said BJP’s victory in Delhi has brought a wave of happiness across the country and vowed that her government would always uphold the honour, pride and prestige of the nation.

Speaking at the Samajik Samrasta Sammelan held here, Gupta said, "For us our Tiranga is everything and whenever our country needs us, we, all Indians, will unite.” “I promise you all that this Delhi government will always work for the honour, pride and prestige of the Tiranga and the country. We will always keep working for the people of Delhi," she said.

Reflecting on the BJP's return to power in the city after a long gap, Gupta said, "The drought of 27 years has converted into heavy rain this time." "The victory of BJP in Delhi has brought a wave of happiness across the country. Whenever I meet people at ‘jan sunvae’, they say that they are happy to see a government in the national capital which is dedicated to the nation and will keep it united,” she said.

The event saw the presence of several senior party leaders, including former Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra.