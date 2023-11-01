Delhi govt will carry out desilting of Wazirabad reservoir: Atishi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will carry out desilting of the Wazirabad reservoir, increasing its capacity "by several crores of litres", Water Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Inspecting the Wazirabad water treatment plant and reservoir, she said the plant won't be shut due to an increase in ammonia levels and that in-situ treatment of water will be done.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government will carry out desilting of the Wazirabad reservoir, increasing its capacity by several crores of litres," she said.

The minister further instructed officials to expedite the reservoir desilting process and in-situ ammonia treatment project.

"The Delhi government is tackling water scarcity in Delhi with a remarkable recycling plant. Recycling plants like the 11 million gallons per day (MGD) facility in Wazirabad will also be established in Haiderpur and Chandrawal," she said.

According to the government, the Delhi Jal Board will be able to produce an additional 25 MGD of water daily through its new recycling plants.

The minister added that the government will upgrade the Wazirabad plant's pumping houses with new technology to ensure uninterrupted operation, even during floods. PTI ABU SMN