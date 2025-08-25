Delhi govt will continue to support festivals of all communities: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said her government will continue to honour and support the traditions and festivals of all communities, thereby strengthening the "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb" of the city.

Gupta participated in the grand processions of the Chaliha Sahib festival, a vibrant celebration of faith and culture in the national capital. The first procession commenced from the Shri Jhulelal Temple, Sindhi Panchayat, Shalimar Bagh. The event was a symbol of the Sindhi community's faith and culture, with a massive gathering of devotees. The chief minister also acknowledged the vital role of the Sindhi community in Delhi's social and economic development.

She participated in the second procession that began from the Lions School, G-Block, Ashok Vihar, Phase-1 and culminated at the Shri Jhulelal Temple in Ashok Vihar. Thousands of community members dressed in traditional attire joined the procession with great enthusiasm, while devotional music was played.

In her address, Gupta said Delhi's greatest strength lies in its diverse cultural heritage and shared traditions. The Chaliha Sahib festival, organised every year by the Sindhi community, is not just a celebration of faith but also a medium to unite society and pass on traditions to future generations, she said.

The chief minister emphasised that her government will continue to honour and support the traditions and festivals of all communities in the capital, thereby strengthening Delhi's "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb".

"I wholeheartedly extend greetings on behalf of the Delhi government. I convey my best wishes and congratulations to the Sindhi community for this grand Jhulelal procession. Every year, Baba's divine journey passes through the city with the same grandeur and receives a heartfelt welcome from all. On this Chaliha Mahotsav, I sincerely pray that Baba Jhulelal's blessings remain upon all of us, upon Delhi, our country and the entire world," she said.

Gupta added that Baba Jhulelal's special blessings have always guided and protected both her and the people of Delhi, and expressed confidence that his grace will continue to illuminate the path of peace, prosperity and harmony. PTI SLB RC