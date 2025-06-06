Delhi govt will install thousands of ATMs across city, govt schools: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to set up thousands of water ATMs and water coolers in the city, including all its schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

She inaugurated a water ATM during a visit to a local government school with Water Minister Parvesh Verma in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

"No one should remain thirsty during this summer season. Thousands of Water ATMs will be installed at schools and public places across the capital," she said.

Addressing a gathering, Gupta said, service by offering water is a vital part of Indian culture. While water is sold abroad, in India, offering cold water to passers-by is a tradition.

The chief minister targeted the previous AAP government for "boasting about its education model", and accused it of removing lakhs of weak students from schools.

She said there is not a single school for science studies in the Haidarpur area in the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

The government will set up 7,000 smart classrooms in its schools this year and also open 100 language labs and 175 digital libraries for the students, Gupta said.

She also announced that the government will provide laptops to 1,200 meritorious students of Delhi government schools this year as announced in the budget 2025-26.

Earlier, the government provided 100 tablets to students sponsored by corporate social responsibility funds of a bank, she added.

The chief minister said she has also directed officials to complete repair works at schools on priority.

The students of the school were also distributed water bottles by the chief minister and the water minister. PTI VIT VIT HIG HIG