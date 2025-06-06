Delhi govt will install water coolers in all schools: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to set up water vending machines in all its schools across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

She inaugurated a water ATM during a visit to a local government school with Water Minister Parvesh Verma in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Addressing a gathering, Gupta targeted the previous AAP government for "boasting about its education model", and accused it of removing lakhs of weak students from schools.

She said there is not a single school for science studies in Haidarpur area in Shalimar Bagh constituency.

The government will set up 7,000 smart classrooms in its schools this year and also open 100 language labs and 175 digital libraries for the students, Gupta said.

She also announced that government will provide laptops to 1200 meritorious students of Delhi government schools this year as announced in the budget 2025-26.

Earlier, the government provided 100 tablets to students sponsored by corporate social responsibility funds of a bank, she added.

The chief minister said she has also directed officials to complete repair works at schools on priority.