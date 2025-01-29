Delhi govt withdraws all cases filed by AAP against Centre, L-G during its tenure

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi government, led by the BJP, has withdrawn all cases filed by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration against the Union government, the Lieutenant Governor, and several senior bureaucrats, officials said on Monday.

After assuming office, the BJP government moved courts seeking early hearings to withdraw multiple cases related to key administrative and policy issues, which were a bone of contention between the former AAP dispensation and the Centre, the L-G's office, as well as bureaucrats of the Delhi government.

These cases filed by the former AAP government over a period of time included the appointment of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, control over service-related matters, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, funding for the Delhi Jal Board, appointment of lawyers in the Delhi riot cases, and the constitution of a high-level committee on Yamuna river pollution.

According to the officials, the law department of the Delhi government began the withdrawal process for these cases shortly after the BJP assumed power following the Assembly elections in February 2025.

Continuing with these cases posed legal challenges, as it would have been difficult for the BJP, which governs Delhi, to pursue cases against its own government at the Centre and its appointed L-G. Additionally, persisting with the cases would have wasted government resources without producing any benefits, an officer stated.

In May 2025, the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to withdraw seven cases filed against the L-G. During the same month, the Delhi High Court also permitted the government to withdraw its petition challenging the L-G's decision to appoint lawyers to argue cases related to the farmers' protest and the 2020 Delhi riots.

An internal proposal moved by the law department stated that such litigation caused "hardship" to the bureaucracy and resulted in "administrative paralysis," delaying policy decisions and execution of projects.

The withdrawn cases also included one concerning the 2023 ordinance promulgated by the president, which amended the GNCTD Act of 1991, the interpretation of Section 45D of the Act, appointments to the DERC, cessation of funding, and issues related to the alderman case pending before the Supreme Court.

Officials noted that the L-G Secretariat had approved the proposal to withdraw these cases. Furthermore, the Health Department submitted applications to withdraw cases filed by former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

There were approximately eight to nine such cases filed by former AAP ministers, officials said.