Delhi govt withdraws order imposing 5 pc cap on budgetary spending in April

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Within weeks of imposing 5 per cent cap on budgetary spending in April, the Delhi government withdrew its order on Thursday.

The Finance Department of the Delhi government in its order said the cap on the expenditure of only 5 per cent of budgetary allocations to various departments in 2025-26 was withdrawn immediately.

All administrative secretaries and heads of departments will now incur expenditures in accordance with the power extended to them under the delegation of financial power memo issued in 2019, said the latest order of the Finance Department.

In an earlier order issued by the Finance Department on March 31, spending for April month was capped at 5 per cent of the total 2025-26 budget in view of mapping of expenditure with the available resources and for better cash management. PTI VIT KSS KSS