Delhi govt working for public welfare, inertia from administration among biggest challenges: LG

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The BJP-led Delhi government in its 10 months has taken several steps for public welfare while facing legacy issues such as inertia and negativity from those in the administration, Lt Governor V K Saxena said on Monday.

Addressing the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, the LG listed healthcare, education, infrastructure and cleaning the Yamuna river among the top priorities of the government.

During its 10-month tenure, the government took several steps for public welfare despite inertia and negativity from those in the administration being its "biggest challenges", Saxena said.

So far, the government has issued 6.72 lakh Ayushman health cards, including 2.62 lakh Vay Vandana cards for senior citizens. The government has operationalised 383 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city, he said.

The government has allocated Rs 28,000 crore for infrastructure development, including construction of roads and flyovers. The Nand Nagri flyover work was completed before schedule and the Barapullah elevated corridor project is expected to be completed by May this year, he added.

Since taking charge in February 2025, Saxena said, the government has started working on cleaning and rejuvenation of the Yamuna as a top priority by developing sewerage treatment plants and other interventions.

Several AAP MLAs, including Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, were marshalled out of the House by Speaker Vijender Gupta when they tried to speak during the LG's address.