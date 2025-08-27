Delhi govt working on Jan Sunwai SOP; public hearings in Assembly segments to begin soon

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi government will soon come up with a standard operating procedure for holding 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearings) in all 70 Assembly constituencies to redress people's grievances, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to them, the first such public hearing is likely to be held in the next couple of weeks, and officials of the departments concerned would be present.

"The work is on to develop an SOP (standard operating procedure) for these programmes in all the Assemblies. The Jan Sunwai will be launched from a suitable Assembly constituency that is being identified to ensure maximum benefit to the locals," said a government official.

The SOP will lay down clear instructions for the officers so that a mechanism can be developed to effectively redress problems related to different departments raised by the people during the Jan Sunwai programmes, he said.

Security arrangements during these programmes will also be defined in the SOP, the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced that the Jan Sunwai programme, being held only at her camp office, will now be organised in all Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

The decision came after she was attacked last Wednesday during a Jan Sunwai programme at her camp office (Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan) on Raj Niwas Marg.

The programme was not held today. Sources said that originally, the Jan Sunwai at the chief minister's camp office was planned to be held on the first Wednesday of every month. "However, she used to meet people even on other Wednesdays of a month due to her concern for them," said a source.

Since the work is underway on the SOP for Jan Sunwai, and it was already announced by the chief minister that these programmes will now be held across Delhi, the public hearing at her residence cum camp office was not held.

It is planned to hold at least one Jan Sunwai per week in the assembly constituencies in the coming days. The Jan Sunwai at CM's camp office will also continue, he added.