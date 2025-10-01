Delhi govt working on new schemes for senior citizens: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday said the government is working on new schemes aimed at ensuring dignity, security and a fulfilling life for the senior citizens.

Speaking at an event in Bawana on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, the minister said a plan is being prepared to set up recreation centres for senior citizens with special focus on mental health and counselling facilities at old-age homes.

"Post-retirement counselling will also be expanded. For better mental health, the government will spend Rs 20 crore on developing recreation centres," Singh said.

He added that 50,000 new pension vacancies have been created for senior citizens in Delhi during the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight).

The Savitribai Phule old-age home in Paschim Vihar, inaugurated recently, will provide modern and secure accommodation to 96 residents, Singh said.

According to an official statement, senior citizens have also been provided free assistive devices worth about Rs 8 lakh, including wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, spectacles, spinal support belts and cervical collars.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed that every welfare scheme of the government should reach the senior citizens without any difficulty, Singh said.

"All eligible senior citizens will get pension and those in need of assistive devices can inform the (social welfare) department. The government is committed to ensuring that the elderly live with dignity and security," Singh said, as he appealed to people to extend respect and support to them. PTI SHB ARI