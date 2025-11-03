Delhi govt working to clean up Yamuna, will change the picture in three years: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi government is continuously working to clean Yamuna river and will change the picture in three years, Minister for Water Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

He was attending the two-day Yamunotsav 2025, a public awareness programme organised by the Delhi government and NGO Yamuna Sansad at Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate.

"In the last eight months, we have done unbelievable work for cleaning Yamuna. We will change the picture in the next three years," Verma said.

On the second day of Yamunotsav, experts expressed concerns that the river water is currently unsuitable to cater to the needs of Delhi residents.

The second day of the programme began with a band performance by 101 Jal Sahelis (water sisters) who came from Bundelkhand.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who also participated in the event, said that the saffron party came to power in Delhi due to " the blessing of Yamuna".

"Now, the Delhi government is working sincerely to clean up the river. The results are tangible in just eight months. That's why this year the devotees could take a holy dip in Yamuna during Chhath Puja," Sachdeva said.

He said meaningful discussions are taking place at the Yamuna Conclave, which will provide further guidance to the government.

Yamuna Sansad convener Ravishankar Tiwari said, "This event would hopefully be a milestone in the direction of restoring Yamuna's continuous flow and purity." PTI SSM SSM RUK RUK