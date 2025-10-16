Delhi govt working to make city creative capital of India: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Delhi government is working on making the city the "creative capital" of the country, with plans underway to develop venues for mega events that can host lakhs of spectators, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

She also announced that in the next 70 days, 30 renowned artists will perform in the national capital.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said American rapper Travis Scott and singer Akon will perform in Delhi in the next few months. He further said that talks are underway for the visit of Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi to Delhi in December.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the government is working towards making Delhi the "creative capital" of the country and an "event friendly" city.

"We will develop venues with world class facilities which will have the capacity to hold lakhs of spectators. Delhi has a share of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore in the live entertainment industry," she said.

"Our target is that any foreigner visiting India must also come to Delhi. We will offer logistics, infrastructure and safety to event organisers," she added.

Earlier people hesitated to host big events in Delhi due to the high rates of venues but after a meeting with the Centre rationalised rates of stadiums has been introduced as the concert economy is a huge segment for revenue, he said. PTI SLB VIT SLB ARB OZ OZ