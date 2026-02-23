Delhi govt working to resolve all pending problems: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Delhi government will work to resolve all the pending problems that the previous governments had caused, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta was addressing a gathering of BJP workers at a 'Pravas' event organised in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

"We will work so much in Delhi that when the next election comes, whether it's for the municipal corporation, the Lok Sabha or the Assembly, the public won't need to say anything," Gupta said.

Whichever doorbell you ring, people will say, 'Yes, when we voted for you last time, you did so much work in Delhi. We will elect you again and vote for you again,' she added.

The chief minister further said that from the day the Delhi BJP government was formed on February 20, 2025, till this date, "No one felt like sitting down or breathing for a single day because we know that the value of every moment of our day is tied to your dedication." "I have come here with the government's one-year report card. In these 365 days, your own government has utilised every day with complete honesty and dedication," she added.

According to the schedule released by the BJP, a week-long public outreach programme will be held across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital. CM Gupta and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva will hold public interactions and highlight the government's work in the events across the city.

In February last year, the BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections and formed the government in the national capital after a gap of more than 26 years. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ