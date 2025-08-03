Delhi govt working towards 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Dilli' vision: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the BJP government is working with full dedication to fulfil the goal of 'Viksit Dilli'. Speaking at the inauguration event of a Jan Sunwai Kendra in Kalkaji, Gupta said that whatever decisions are being taken are for the welfare of people. "We have vowed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, Viksit Dilli. Our ministers, MLAs, are working towards this goal," she added. Gupta said that the government is working to solve the pollution problem in Delhi. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj lauded Gupta for implementing schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Vay Vandana Yojana in Delhi. PTI SLB HIG HIG