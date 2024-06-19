Delhi govt writes to Centre, seeks action against health department secretary

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday wrote to Union home secretary claiming that Health Secretary of the city government S B Deepak Kumar went on a "long leave" without his permission amid a severe heat wave, and sought strict action against him.

However, sources in the health department said that Kumar was on a two-day leave (June 13-14) and afterwards went to attend a mid-career training programme at Musoorie from June 18 to July 13.

An official mail from the Delhi health secretary's office regarding this was sent to the health minister's office on June 12, they claimed.

"There is an ongoing severe heat wave in Delhi and the temperatures are breaking all the records. The role of health department is most important regarding arrangements for people affected with heat-related illnesses," Bharadwaj said in his letter.

The minister said he was surprised to know that Health Secretary Kumar had proceeded for a "long leave" till July 13 without his permission.

"There are several questions that need to be answered by the MHA, Central Government who is controlling all the officers of Government of NCT of Delhi, including Health Secretary S B Deepak Kumar," Bharadwaj said questioning who granted leave to the officer.

How can secretary (health) of a state go on such a long leave without the permission of health minister, he asked citing unprecedented heat wave faced by Delhi.

"How will a critical department like Health function when the Head of Department goes on long leaves and does not respond to any call or messages?" he questioned further in his letter.

Bharadwaj demanded that the Central government should take strict action against officers like Kumar.

He also cited his previous communication to the Union home secretary regarding fire tragedy in a neonatal health centre in which seven newborns died in May this year.

The health minister also questioned what action was taken by the Centre against Kumar in connection with the fire incident.

Bharadwaj had complained in his previous communication that he learnt about the fire incident through media because the health secretary did not care to inform him about it.

It was also alleged by him that Kumar had not responded to any of his messages or calls and a note sent to his residence remained unreceived "I had given several directions to the secretary (health) including the need to ensure fire audit of all private Nursing Homes and Hospitals till June 8. There were several other directions related to the said incident," he said.

The secretary (health) since then has never cared to update the status of directions given by him, the minister claimed.