Delhi govt's Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital's new mother and child block to open in Nov

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Residents of west Delhi will soon have easy access to pediatricians and gynaecologists with the Delhi government-run Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital's new mother and child block likely to be opened by November.

The 270-bed block was built by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 67.59 crore, a government senior official said.

The official said that the foundation stone for the construction of the building was laid in 2019, but the project got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the construction work. Now, it is in advance stage and finishing touches are being given. The building comprises 270 beds. It has also the features of a green building," he said.

The person said the total built up area is 14,515 square metres and the building comprises a basement and seven floors, excluding the ground floor.

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022. The latest deadline for its completion is now November 1.

The official said the building is adorned with white and red sand stone and texture exterior paint from second floor to seventh floor.

The building has a gynaecology ICU and a gynaecology ICU ward on the fourth floor and has glazed toughened glass and a front entrance ramp with stainless steel railing for the persons with disabilities, the official said.

The lobby area has three patient lifts, two visitors' and one doctor lift, and one fire lift with granite floorings and cladding, he said.

The official said the net water demand for the building will be around 265 KLD (kilo litres per day), which will include consumption for all other purposes like laundry and kitchen apart from drinking and toilet uses.

Treated water from sewage treatment plant will be used for flushing and horticulture purposes.

The official said the emergency and maternity ward on the ground floor will be accessible from all four sides of the building.

This newly constructed hospital will be in 50 metre proximity to the main road and is located 500 metre from the metro station, he said The official said the hospital is equipped with a new generation high-tech modular Operation Theatre and a high-tech PTS system.

The hospital campus, equipped with several CCTVs, will have multiple stack car parking system, which will ensure hassle free parking for the visitors, the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had laid the foundation stone for the new hospital block of the hospital in Moti Nagar on September 9, 2019.