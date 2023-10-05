Delhi govt's anti-dust campaign to start from Oct 7

New Delhi: The Delhi government will run a month-long drive beginning October 7 to prevent dust pollution in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with all departments concerned on Thursday and asked them to ensure strict implementation and monitoring of the anti-dust pollution norms, they said.

The Delhi government had last month launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season and laid firm emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the anti-dust campaign will among others include measures such as the installation of dust control equipment at all sites exceeding 500 square meters, with real-time monitoring available through a web portal.

He had shared that 591 teams have been established to ensure strict compliance with the dust control norms and said 530 water sprinklers and 258 mobile anti-smog guns will be employed to combat dust pollution.