Delhi govt's budget to be based on 'Ram Rajya' concept: Sources

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi government's budget for the 2024-25 financial year, which will be presented in the Assembly on Monday, is likely to be based on the concept of "Ram Rajya", sources said.

The sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said on Sunday that the budget is likely to have something for every section of the society in the election year.

"This time, the budget is likely to be based on the concept of Ram Rajya. This will be the 10th budget of the AAP dispensation. The budget is likely to have provisions for every section of the society, in accordance with the principles of Ram Rajya, in the election year," a source said.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often spoken about the concept of "Ram Rajya". In his Republic Day speech, he had said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of "Ram Rajya" and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water to people and ensuring women's safety.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi will present her first budget after being inducted into the cabinet in March last year.

The government is likely to allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies.

Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30 per cent of the city's population.

The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks. A total of 1,031 unauthorised colonies in the city are already connected to the sewer network, with a total installation of 4,000-plus kilometres of sewer lines, officials claimed. Currently, around 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have water and sewer lines, drains and a network of 5,000-plus kilometres of road, they said. PTI SLB RC