Delhi govt's fact finding panel to visit on Tuesday area where 1,100 trees 'felled', says minister

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that the state government's fact finding committee will visit the Ridge area on Tuesday where 1,100 trees were allegedly felled.

The AAP leaders have alleged that 1,100 trees in the southern Ridge area were cut by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the lieutenant governor's verbal instructions.

The government has constituted a fact finding committee comprising ministers Bharadwaj, Atishi and Imran Hussain to look into the matter.

"Fact Finding Committee will visit the site at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur tomorrow around 11:30 am where around 1100 trees have been illegally cut by DDA. It has been alleged that in the name of road widening, trees have been illegally cut in eco sensitive zone of Ridge," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.