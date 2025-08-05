Delhi govt's finance dept discontinues receiving physical files, shifts fully to e-Office

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi government's finance department has announced that it would no longer accept manual files from other departments following the rollout of the e-Office system last month, officials said on Tuesday.

In a recent communication to all heads of departments and secretaries under the Delhi government, the finance department said that it has been decided that all files will now be "mandatorily" processed through the e-Office platform only from August 1.

"No physical or manual files will be accepted or processed in any branch of the Finance Department," a circular from the Deputy Secretary of the department stated.

The e-Office system for processing of files has been implemented in all the departments of the Delhi government from July 1, it said.

The move is part of a broader push to enhance administrative efficiency, ensure faster file processing, and promote a paperless working environment across the government, a senior Delhi government officer said.

The Delhi government's e-Office project is a digital initiative aimed at transforming government offices into paperless environments. It involves digitising files, records, and workflows, enabling faster decision-making, increased transparency, and improved efficiency.

The project seeks to streamline government operations by using an integrated file and records management system. Its implementation, however, was delayed due to various challenges, including the need for technological upgrades and training of the personnel, the officer added.

The Delhi government had approved the implementation of e-Office in all its departments, autonomous and local bodies in 2015, and a series of circulars were issued by the Information Technology Department (IT) in the past years.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week said that the Delhi government is taking various initiatives to digitise government offices, which has significantly accelerated the pace of administrative work.

She said that her own office (Chief Minister's Office) was transformed into an e-Office to set a benchmark for other departments to follow.

The shift has replaced traditional paper files with digital formats, making the workflow fully modern and streamlined, she said.

The e-Office platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has shown remarkable results in July itself. Out of 199 departments of the Delhi government, 119 were fully operational on the platform with over 1.18 lakh digital files in circulation. PTI VIT HIG