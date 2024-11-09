Delhi govt's food safety dept intensifies raids at fish, meat markets in city

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi government's food safety department has intensified its raids at fish and meat markets in the city to ensure implementation of norms and hygiene standards, officials said on Saturday.

A special drive was launched earlier this week to collect samples of fish, chicken and other meat products and inspect the shops, they said.

The food safety teams raided the Mongolpuri fish and chicken market, Zaid market in Motibagh, Shahdara market, the Yamuna fish and chicken market at Shakarpur, as well as Chanakyapuri, Mahipalpur and Mehrauli markets in South Delhi.

The teams collected 11 samples and issued notices to the shops for running their businesses without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, they said. PTI VIT NSD NSD