Delhi govt's mohalla bus scheme to be launched in 15-20 days: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected electric bus depots in Dwarka and said the government's mohalla bus scheme will be rolled out in 15 to 20 days.

These electric depots will house the 9-metre-long mohalla buses.

"The mohalla buses will solve the problem of first-mile and last-mile connectivity to a large extent. These buses will go where the 12-metre-long buses are unable to go due to encroachments. People will see mohalla buses plying on the roads in 15 to 20 days," Gahlot told PTI Videos.

The mohalla bus scheme aims to deploy the 9-metre-long electric buses to provide neighbourhood or feeder bus services. The Kejriwal government plans to introduce 2,180 such buses by 2025, catering specifically to areas which have limited road width or which witness overcrowding.

By the end of 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, out of which 80 per cent will be electric. PTI SLB DIV DIV