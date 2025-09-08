Delhi govt's new skilling programme to uplift youth, artisans from tough backgrounds: Sirsa

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon launch a Rs 50 crore skilling programme focusing on training unemployed youth, artisans, and people from tough backgrounds, officials said.

The Scheme for Skill Enhancement of Cottage Industries to be launched through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) is nearing launch, Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after chairing a high-level review meeting.

Sirsa said the Rs 50 crore skilling programme focuses on training unemployed youth, artisans, and people from tough backgrounds.

It aims to create jobs while keeping India’s old crafts alive.

In 2025-26, over 13,900 people will be trained with help from partners like NSDC, NIESBUD, and NGOs. The scheme guarantees 20 per cent self-employment and 50 per cent paid jobs, an official statement said.

Courses cover real-world skills like apparel merchandising, logistics work, IT help desk, self-employed tailoring, and Khadi fashion making. Trainees get daily classes on AI, digital tools, marketing, and soft skills. They also get Rs 400 per month for up to five months, plus help with loans and certificates after training.

Sirsa emphasised the scheme’s role in honouring India’s handloom legacy.

“Our government is dedicated to preserving the timeless artistry of Khadi and village industries, all while equipping our youth with tools for the future,” he said.

“The plan is to blend heritage crafts with AI and digital training. This will help the board create jobs and build a model that inspires self-reliance, aligning with PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.” Under the scheme, at least 50 per cent spots will go to SC/ST/OBC/EWS groups and women. The scheme gives toolkits to 2,500 artisans and exposure visits to 500. It will also enable setting up of training centers in every Delhi district.

The scheme will include a key Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) that lasts up to 10 days, blending hands-on upskilling with business basics to turn small crafts into thriving jobs – all based on guidelines from the Ministry of MSME.

Looking ahead, the scheme will grow in 2026-27 with more people trained – like 5,750 youth and 8,625 artisans – plus new classes and funding from CSR and the center. PTI SLB SLB NB NB