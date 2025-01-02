Delhi govt's night shelter provides nutritious meals to homeless this winter

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi government's night shelters are providing nutritious three-course meals, including protein rich soy-based foods, to homeless individuals this winter, officials said.

Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has prepared a menu to enhance the nutritional intake, incorporating a variety of lentils, rajma, chole, and soy, to meet dietary needs of the homeless during the cold months, an official said.

For breakfast, shelter residents individuals receive two pieces of rusk, two slices of bread, and tea. Lunch and dinner typically consist of aloo, rajma, chole, dal, rice, and two chapatis. Peas, mixed dal, and soy are also also part of the evening meals, ensuring a well-rounded diet, he said.

Each shelter, whether a tent or a permanent building, is equipped with the necessary amenities to provide comfort during the winter. These include mattresses, blankets, toilet facilities, and health checkup services, the official said.

Permanent shelter buildings are additionally fitted with geysers for hot water to ensure a more comfortable stay during the cold months, he added.

According to official data, more than 4,400 homeless individuals were rescued and relocated to shelter homes and pagoda tents between November 15 and December 31.

The 'Rain Basera' mobile app which aids rescue teams to track the GPS location of homeless individuals in need of immediate assistance, the official said.

"In November 621 homeless people were rescued while the number increased significantly in December to 3,826, driven by extreme cold weather gripping the city," said the official.

The cold wave condition intensified as minimum temperatures dropped from 8 degrees Celsius on December 9 to 4.5 degrees Celsius by December 16. The lowest minimum temperature registered so far this winter was 4.5 degrees Celsius, while the lowest maximum temperature of 14.6 degrees was logged on December 27.

DUSIB currently operates 197 shelters across the city, housing 7,092 people. Temporary tents have expanded capacity further ensuring more homeless individuals receive protection from the harsh winter, the official added. Three security guards are stationed at each shelter tent in rotating eight-hour shifts to ensure the safety of the residents, he said. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ