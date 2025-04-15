Delhi govt's PWD plans to restructure existing zones to optimise manpower, better functioning

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has constituted a committee to study the restructuring of its circles, divisions and subdivisions to improve its functioning and utilise its manpower better.

According to an order issued by the PWD, the committee will consist of engineer-in-chief, three chief engineers and director personnel along with few other senior officials.

The panel will be analysing the workload of all department's divisions across the national capital and will give recommendations for restructuring as per the requirements, according to the order.

"Analyse the existing workload of all circles, divisions and sub-divisions as per the existing sanctioned posts and suggest restructuring of posts in PWD to optimise manpower utilisation," reads the order made public by PWD on Tuesday.

Currently, the PWD has three road zones – North, South and East – and various other subdivisions to manage the entire city; there is no West road zone. The high-level committee will submit its report within 20 days after the formation. As per the recommendations of the report, the PWD will decide on the requirements, make transfers of officials, and create or close any division.

In 2023, PWD restructured its horticulture wing with its civil engineering wing for better accountability of the officials so that greenery can be ensured alongside the roads.