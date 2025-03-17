Delhi govt's revenue collections below projections, except for GST and VAT

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The revenue collections of the Delhi government, except for GST and VAT, are likely to remain below the budget projections, officials said on Sunday.

According to official data, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were Rs 40,009 crore (tentative) as of February 2025. The collections from motor vehicle taxes and excise revenue were Rs 2,810 crore and Rs 5,516 crore, respectively, close to the end of the current fiscal, they said.

In its budget for 2024-25, the Delhi government estimated total tax revenue of Rs 58,750 crore. This included Rs 41,000 crore from GST and VAT, Rs 3,600 crore from taxes on motor vehicles, Rs 7,750 crore from stamps and registration fees, and Rs 6,400 crore from excise.

The officials said that, except for GST and VAT, revenue collections from motor vehicle taxes and charges, and excise taxes were sluggish.

The collections from motor vehicle taxes were 22 per cent below the budget estimate, and excise revenue was 14 per cent less than the projection, they added. PTI VIT ARD ARD