Delhi govt's solar scheme is an 'old scheme in new packaging': Arvinder Lovely

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday alleged that the national capital would have long ago addressed the power shortage if the city government had seriously pursued and implemented the power plan and solar power launched by his party's regime.

The Delhi government's new solar scheme is just an "old scheme in new packaging", Lovely said and added that there was nothing novel about it.

The Congress leader's remarks come a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 and said the domestic consumers will get zero amount electricity bills and the tariff for commercial and industrial consumers will be halved on the installation of rooftop solar panels.

"Had the Delhi government seriously pursued and implemented the power plan and solar power launched by the Congress government in November 2006 in the past 10 years, Delhi would have long ago addressed the power shortage in the capital and reduced the power bills of the people, and brought down air pollution," Lovely said in a statement.

He said now that the Lok Sabha polls was at the door step and the assembly elections a year ahead, the city government has woken up to the need to reduce the power bills of the consumers to "zero".

Addressing his party's observers and workers, Lovely said that the Congress government had made it mandatory for installing solar power in commercial establishments like hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, all government buses and 500-square-metre structures and above.

He said that his party's government had also announced Rs 6,000 subsidy to the residents for installing solar geyser and Rs 6,000 to Rs 60,000 for installing solar plants on the roofs and for the solar power purchased by DISCOMs. PTI NIT AS AS