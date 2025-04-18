Delhi govt's tourism push: Shades, food trucks at monuments, cultural events in focus

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) From placing food trucks and installing shades around monuments to organising film festivals and digital campaigns -- the Delhi government is rolling out a host of initiatives to boost tourist footfall at the city's many heritage sites.

With an eye on transforming visitor experience and boosting tourist footfall, these efforts aim to reimagine Delhi as a more inviting and tourist-friendly destination, Kapil Mishra, the minister in charge of art, culture, language and tourism, said.

"We are planning to install shaded areas around the monuments and historical sites so that tourists can take a break from the sun. Currently, there aren't many places for them to sit and relax," Mishra told PTI.

Emphasising that enhancing on-site amenities is key to improving tourist satisfaction, the minister said, "Tourists are more likely to stay longer if they have options for food and beverages. Food trucks will soon be placed at several monument sites to offer a diverse culinary experience." In addition to these on-ground efforts, the government will also launch a digital promotion campaign to highlight Delhi's various tourist hotspots.

Citing the popular 'Khushboo Gujarat Ki' campaign as an example, Mishra said a similar branding effort is expected to rolled out in Delhi in the coming months.

To complement the marketing push, a series of events such as concerts and film festivals are being planned as part of a broader cultural engagement initiative, the minister said.

"We are not only focusing on promoting the city's attractions but also preserving our heritage and improving transport connectivity. This will help tourists avoid long queues for tickets and navigate easily between destinations," Mishra said.

Asked about the gradual "disappearance" of the Urdu language from the Urdu Bazar area near Jama Masjid, Mishra said plans are in place to open libraries dedicated to books in Urdu as part of efforts to preserve the language.

In another major cultural move, the Delhi government in collaboration with Samskrita Bharati, an NGO, will hold a large-scale campaign to promote Sanskrit, Mishra said.

Beginning April 23, free 10-day classes will be offered at over 1,000 locations across the capital, including schools, colleges and temples. Each camp will offer two-hour daily sessions focused on the basics of Sanskrit language.

"This will be the first such extensive programme to promote Sanskrit in Delhi, with 1,008 camps planned across the city," Mishra said.

Delhi is home to around 174 monuments and tourist spots, including three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, nine popular attractions, 14 lesser-known locations, and eight historic 'Baolis' (stepwells), all of which the government hopes to bring into greater focus through this renewed tourism push. PTI SHB ARI