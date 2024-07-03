Delhi govt's Transport Department releases guidelines for driving schools

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Delhi government's Transport Department has released guidelines for driving schools in the national capital that make it mandatory for all such schools to maintain an electronic register, Aadhar-based identity of trainees and have adequate provision for conducting lectures and demonstrations of models.

According to an official, the guidelines have been formulated after driving schools approached the Delhi High Court in 2015. The high court had directed the department to formulate new guidelines as the schools had approached the court seeking guidelines in accordance with Central Motor Vehicle Rules, he added.

"The application for the grant or renewal of license shall be made to the Licensing Authority as per Rule-24 to 31 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 having jurisdiction in the area in which the school or establishment is situated. The licensing authority, as defined in sub section (20) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 would be the District Transport Officer (DTO)/Motor Licensing Officer (MLO) having jurisdiction of the area in which the school or establishment is situated," read the guidelines.

The guidelines state that the license holder shall enrol students on Aadhar-based system in the driving school establishment and shall maintain an electronic register in Form-14 showing enrolment of trainees in the driving school establishments on the portal.

"All the necessary information, including details of the applicants/learners, shall be updated by the motor driving training schools on the portal on realtime basis," it added.

The guidelines state that the licensing authority shall seek a solvency certificate of at least Rs 3 lakh issued by the SDM having jurisdiction of the area or any bank.

"The grant /renewal of license shall be processed exclusively through a portal (https:arthi.parivahan.gov.in/sarathiservice/newDs/Det.do) developed by the Transport Department," they said. According to the officials, there are approximately 80 driving schools in Delhi. PTI SLB MNK MNK