Delhi govt's vigilance officer ready to appear before assembly OBC panel

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar has written to the Delhi assembly expressing his willingness to appear before its OBC Welfare Committee to record his statement in a complaint against him, officials said.

The committee had taken cognizance of a complaint against Rajasekhar by a suspended DANICS officer accusing him of using "fake" caste certificate to become a civil servant.

"The undersigned would like to give a detailed statement before the committee on oath without prejudice to his claim that this committee has no jurisdiction nor extra-territorial jurisdiction in the matter," said Rajasekhar's recent communication to the assembly secretary.

He has requested for convening a sitting of the committee according to its convenience and give him a week for preparing his reply, the officials said.

The officer was earlier served notices by the committee to appear before it and record his statement but he did not do so giving the reason that it had no jurisdiction over services matter, they said.

Rajasekhar had replied to the committee previously, including on September 1, explaining his stand on the issue.

In his communication to the Delhi assembly, he has claimed that the complaint against him was a "conspiracy" by the DANICS officer Premnath. No immediate reaction was available from Premnath on the matter.

A three-member sub-committee of the OBC Welfare Committee, headed by AAP MLA Madan Lal last month visited Rajasekhar's hometown Ankapalli in Andhra Pradesh to enquire about his OBC credential. However, it returned back without any success.

Lal said that he was unaware of any communication from the officer to the assembly.

The Vigilance Directorate of the Delhi government, where Rajasekhar is posted as a special secretary, has forwarded a copy of the front page of his service book as well as his OBC certificate to the assembly secretariat, the officials added. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB