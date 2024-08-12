Delhi guv, transport minister to lay foundation stone of electric bus depot on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Governor V K Saxena and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will lay the foundation stone of a multi-level electric bus depot in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday, officials said.

The depot will have four floors and solar panels will be installed on the rooftop. It will also provide charging facilities for private vehicles, they said.

"The foundation stone of India's largest multi-level electric bus depot will be laid tomorrow. This will prove to be a milestone in Delhi's EV revolution. The bus depot will be a marvel not only in terms of architecture but in other aspects as well. It will have many sustainable features," Gahlot told PTI on Monday.

A senior government official said the depot will be spread over five acres and it is being developed by the NBCC.

Another bus depot will come up in Hari Nagar. It will have commercial space too and there are plans to have government offices in it, he said.

The DTC operates 4,536 buses -- 2,966 CNG and 1,570 electric. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System operates 3,147 buses -- 2,747 CNG and 400 electric.