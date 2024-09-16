Delhi gym owner murder: Two more accused arrested, hunt continues for main shooters

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a gym co-owner in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Pankaj Kumar and Sachin Yadav, both 20 years old, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

With these arrests, the total number of people nabbed in the case has risen to seven. However, the two main suspected shooters, identified as Madhur and Raju, are still absconding.

Nadir Shah (35), a gym co-owner, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the posh Greater Kailash area late on Thursday.

Police had suspected the involvement of associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba in the murder. The police also found that the murder was executed on the instructions of Sameer Baba, a close associate of Hashim Baba.

During the course of investigations, the police have found that Shah had intervened in a money dispute between a businessman and the members of these jailed gangsters.

The police said that they may interrogate Hashim Baba and Sameer Baba, after taking the court's permission, in connection with the case.

A Special Cell team had on Friday arrested Nitalesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma and Akash Yadav of Azamgarh, and Naveen Baliyan of Haryana’s Sonipat. Two country-made pistols and eight live rounds were seized from them. After their arrests, one Mohammad Sajid was arrested from northeast Delhi.

The police said the people, those who are arrested so far, helped the main shooters by providing logistical support to them.

Several teams of Special Cell were still probing the case and trying to nab the two shooters.