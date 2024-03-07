Delhi gym trainer stabbed to death a day before wedding

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi on Thursday, a day before his wedding, police said.

Gaurav Singhal, a gym trainer, was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon at his house in the Devli Extension area of south Delhi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a senior police officer said.

"A PCR call was received at 12.30 am regarding a murder in the Raju Park area," he said.

Following the attack, Singhal's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that Singhal's wedding ceremony was scheduled for Thursday.

"We have shifted his body to AIIMS mortuary for the post-mortem," the officer said, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter.