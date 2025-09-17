Delhi: Habitual offender flees after attacking police

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A police team was allegedly attacked by a man and his relatives while officers were executing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in South Delhi's Chandan Holla area, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 6.30 pm when the police went to arrest Azam, a bad character of the area wanted in connection with a case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station, they said.

An FIR was registered against Azam on July 28 under Sections 221 (Obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of their official functions), 121 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of their duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 317 (2) (Offense of dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property) of the BNS.

According to the police, Azam, with the help of his relatives, resisted the arrest and attacked the staff, leaving them with minor injuries. In the melee, the accused managed to escape.

A fresh case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway, an officer said.