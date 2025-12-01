Delhi: Habitual offender snatches phone to buy anniversary present for wife; arrested

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A man, who allegedly snatched a mobile phone to buy a costly gift for his wife on their marriage anniversary, has been arrested by Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Rohit alias Macchhi, is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in 22 cases of robbery and snatching, he added.

"His accomplice, 33-year-old Arjun Sareen, who has two previous cases against him, was the first to be caught after the complainant tracked the stolen phone's location," the senior officer said.

The incident took place at 11.30 am on Sunday when complainant Ronit Karati was cycling towards Kishan Ganj. Near a sweets shop on the Old Rohtak Road, two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched his mobile phone and fled.

According to the police, Karati and his friend tracked the phone through a laptop and reached Pratap Nagar metro station, where they spotted the duo. Karati managed to get hold of Arjun along with the motorcycle, while Rohit escaped.

"A case was registered and further investigation was taken up. During interrogation, Arjun revealed that Rohit had insisted on committing the snatching as he wanted money to arrange a costly gift for his wife on their marriage anniversary," the officer said.

He also disclosed that they had covered the motorcycle's number plate with black tape to avoid identification.

A police team later traced Rohit and arrested him near the railway tracks in Kishan Ganj area late on Sunday night. The stolen handset was recovered from him.

The officer said he was looking for a buyer for the stolen phone when he was caught.

Rohit, a drug addict, was released from jail in November 2024 and had returned to crime soon after, he added. PTI BM ARB ARB ARB