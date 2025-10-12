Delhi Half Marathon: CM Rekha Gupta commends increase in women's participation

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed her happiness over the increasing participation of women in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, noting that fitness and sports have become an integral part of the lifestyle for the people of Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, Gupta flagged off the half marathon and greeted the participants from the stage, encouraging them by waving her hand. Seeing the large participation of youth, especially women, in this half-marathon fills one with pride, she said. The chief minister emphasised that such events help instil qualities like determination, discipline, team spirit, and leadership among the youth. She noted a remarkable increase in women's participation this year, which she viewed as a positive sign of growing awareness and the movement towards equal opportunities in society.

Taking to X, Gupta said in a post in Hindi, "This morning, I joined the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium along with Honourable Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji. The thousands of runners participating in this marathon embodied the very spirit that defines this city: hard work, awareness, and an unrelenting passion to move forward." Sports enthusiasts from all walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday as it transformed into a sea of humanity with over 40,000 participants converging to celebrate the spirit of running at the half marathon. She extended her best wishes to the runners, organisers, and winners, stating that this energy and unity are the true hallmarks of a progressive and aware Delhi.

Gupta also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness movement, mentioning that this campaign is providing a new direction for public awareness about fitness and health across the country.

With the resolve of "Healthy Delhi, Strong Delhi," the Delhi government is continuously working to provide every citizen of the capital with a life full of health, energy, and confidence, Gupta said.

Delhi government's Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, along with several senior officials, sportspersons, and dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.