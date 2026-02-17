Delhi: Hansraj College asks student to appear before panel, student alleges vindictiveness

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A student of the Hansraj College here has alleged vindictiveness after he was asked to appear before the college authorities along with his parents on February 20.

According to the student, the development comes days after he filed multiple applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking information about the college administration, and participated in a protest where students alleged that a sporting event had to be cancelled as the college ground was being used as the venue for the wedding of the principal's son.

Professor of economics and student welfare committee convenor Vinod Kumar Mayla confirmed that the college has sent an e-mail to the student. "We have called him to hear out his grievances as he has been quite vocal about disagreements. We want to hear his issues," Mayla said.

According to the e-mail sent by the convenor of the Special Core Sub Discipline Committee, the student, Parth Srivastava, has been asked to appear in the principal's office. "Compliance is mandatory. Failure to appear will invite strict disciplinary action," the e-mail has said.

The fourth-year philosophy student has accused the college administration of resorting to disciplinary action after he raised his grievances.

"The college is taking disciplinary action against me after I filed multiple RTI queries seeking information about the COVID-19 fund and raising questions about NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings," Srivastava told PTI.

According to him, the college administration, in a letter dated February 9, accepted a memorandum of demands submitted by the students' union.

He claimed that in the letter, the administration had agreed to the transparent release and utilisation of the sanctioned fest budget by February 14, fest timings up to 8 pm and complete autonomy to the students' union in planning and executing fests, with administrative oversight limited to safety and compliance.