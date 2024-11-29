Delhi has been turned into 'gangster capital', Kejriwal slams Centre; BJP hits back

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city, alleging that Delhi has been turned into "gangster capital".

The BJP hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying he was citing crime statistics thinking it would overshadow his failures and the deaths of 50 people due to waterlogging and electric shocks during the rainy season and loss of several lives in January this year.

During a discussion on the law and order situation in the Delhi Assembly, the AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the alleged deteriorating situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal alleged that Delhi is being run by "gangsters" as the residents face growing threats.

"Shootouts are happening openly on a daily basis. It feels like gangs control Delhi. Businessmen live in constant fear of extortion calls, often followed by violent attacks on their shops and showrooms, today Delhi is known as the 'gangster capital' of the world," he alleged.

During his address, Kejriwal also questioned the unchecked activities of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running extortion rackets.

"How is Lawrence Bishnoi managing to operate his network so openly? Is he being protected by the BJP?" he asked, demanding urgent action from the Central government.

The AAP leader accused the Union home minister of neglecting Delhi's safety.

"Amit Shah needs to wake up and take responsibility or Delhiites will completely lose trust in the authorities," he said.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of turning Delhi into a “shootout capital”.

"What has happened to Delhi? Earlier we used to hear about a shootout at Lokhandwala. Now every day, we hear in our Delhi — shootout at Kabir Nagar, shootout at Paschim Vihar, shootout at Naraina, Sonia Vihar, hotels, showrooms, restaurants. Everywhere, in every street, there is an open terror of gangsters," Sisodia alleged.

Hitting back at the AAP, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal is citing crime statistics thinking it will overshadow his failures and the deaths of 50 people due to waterlogging and electric shocks during the rainy season and loss of several lives in January this year.

"Kejriwal, having lost the support of Delhiites due to a decade of misrule and corruption, is now attempting to find issues to talk about by referencing certain crime incidents in the city," said Sachdeva.

His "political image" has been "completely tarnished" and the AAP government is now recognised for the "Sheesh Mahal controversy, liquor scam and administrative failure", he charged.

During the discussion in the assembly, BJP MLA Anil Bajpai appreciated the Delhi Police.

"The law and order situation in Delhi is appropriate and the police is doing good work. Even foreign dignitaries appreciated the Delhi Police for maintaining law and order during the G20 event held last year," he said. PTI MHS BUN AS AS