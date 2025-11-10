Delhi HC adjourns bail plea of 3 accused in Parliament security breach case

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday, hearing the bail pleas of three person allegedly involved in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case, underlined that Parliament proceedings cannot be disturbed.

The bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain adjourned the matter for further arguments on January 15. "You cannot disturb the Parliament…This message should be sent loud and clear," it said during the hearing.

The bench was hearing the bail pleas of Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha.

During the proceedings, counsel for Manoranjan D said that bail had been granted to two other co-accused persons, Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat.

The bench underlined that there was a difference between protesting outside the Parliament and inside it In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and raised slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises.

While four accused were taken into custody from the spot, Jha and Kumawat were arrested later.