Delhi HC allows Boxing Federation of India elections on Aug 21

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday gave its nod to the Boxing Federation of India to proceed with its elections on August 21.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, however, clarified it would be subject to the outcome of the case at hand.

The court was hearing pleas of Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Madhya Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association and Gujarat Boxing Association challenging the decision of BFI's interim committee to hold the polls and the validity of the new constitution.

"These elections are happening on August 21. I will hear the matter finally, I am not going to hear it in installments. You (BFI) go ahead with your elections, I have already made it clear that it will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition and in case you have done something which is not as per law, the court will take note of that and then pass orders. Sports is no longer sports, it is politics actually," the court said.

Upon any violation, the court warned to intervene and said "constitution cannot be against the sports code and the rules".

"I am not giving any stamp of approval for that (new constitution)," the judge said.

The matter was posted for September 23.

Previously, BFI was directed to file its stand on a plea filed by Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation for a stay on a BFI circular notifying its elections on August 21.

The four state associations have sought the court's intervention to quash the action of respondent authorities concerning the conduct of elections to the BFI.

The petitioners alleged illegal promulgation of a new constitution on May 18; issuance of an ultra vires election notice of July 31 and the unilateral appointment of returning officer.

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2.

Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process was stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals.

The returning officer, former Delhi High Court judge R K Gauba, also resigned from his post, alleging a smear campaign against him.

In April, World Boxing, the sport's international governing body, constituted the interim committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of Indian boxing and in July set a deadline of August 31 to conduct the elections. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK