Delhi HC allows release of 'Udaipur Files' movie

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of movie 'Udaipur Files', based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, that is scheduled to hit the screens tomorrow.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while dismissing a plea seeking movie's stay, saying the petitioner failed to establish a prima facie case in his favour.

"Producer has already spent life earnings in the film and if the movie is not released the balance of convenience will be disturbed. Once a film has been certified by the Board and trial is not likely to be effected by exhibition, we find ourselves unable to agree to prayer for staying release of movie," the bench said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dismissed all revision petitions challenging the certification of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', thereby clearing the path for its public release.