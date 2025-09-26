Delhi HC allows Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya to file property papers in sealed cover

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed late Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested the parties involved in the property dispute before it, not to share details with the media.

Justice Jyoti Singh took note of the consequent undertakings from the counsel appearing for all the parties, including Priya, aside from Sunjay's children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor.

"Mr Rajiv Nayar (counsel for Priya Kapur) submits that neither he nor any other lawyer on his side nor his clients will give any press statement concerning this case. A similar assurance is given by Mr Mahesh Jethmalani (counsel for children), as also defendant number 3 (Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur)," the court order said.

Jethmalani said, "I don't understand what is the ground of confidentiality. I have nine press releases where they have talked about the trust… There are public aspect to this case. There has been attempts to shield the will. In this case I say that confidentiality is a cloak under which you fetter away the assets." The court was hearing Priya's plea seeking permission to file the list of his personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover with the parties to be bound by confidentiality, or in the alternative, constitution of confidentiality club.

Senior advocate Nayar, appearing for Priya, said there was no need to have the details of assets in public.

"There is a media trial daily. After Mr Modi (Prime Minister), this is the only news daily," he said.

The counsel for all the parties unanimously agreed after the judge asked, "Why don't all the parties say that they will not share anything to media?" The court then said, "A copy of the 'will' be supplied to the defendant subject to the undertaking that it will be used discreetly and that the party or advocates would not leak it to public." The court on September 25 said the filing of the list of Kapur's personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover could be "problematic" since his two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor have the "right to question the assets disclosed".

On September 10, the high court asked Priya to give a list of his assets to the court.

Samaira and Kiaan Raj have challenged his purported will and sought shares in his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. Priya, meanwhile, informed the court that they have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.