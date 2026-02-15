Delhi HC allows virtual appearances amid AI summit, bar council polls

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has permitted lawyers and litigants to appear through virtual mode before it from February 16 to February 23 in view of the AI Impact Summit and the elections of Bar Council of Delhi.

While 'AI Impact Summit' is to be held at Bharat Mandapam, which is close to the high court premises, from February 16 to February 20, Bar Council of Delhi elections are scheduled to be held in the high court from February 21 to February 23.

"In view of the 'AI Impact Summit' scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 16.02.2026 to 20.02.2026 and the elections of Bar Council of Delhi scheduled to be held in the premises of the Delhi High Court from 21.02.2026 to 23.02.2026, Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that the Members of the Bar/Parties-in-Person may appear in their matters listed before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court from 16.02.2026 to 23.02.2026 through video conference," said the high court administration in a circular issued on February 14.

The high court clarified that appearance through video conference was optional as it would continue to function in hybrid mode during this period.

India is set to host the AI Impact Summit, a high-profile gathering of global leaders and industry heavyweights in artificial intelligence. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators at a time when nations are racing to define their AI agenda. PTI ADS AMJ AMJ