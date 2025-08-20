Delhi HC asks analytics firm to respond to plea alleging data theft

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the response of an analytics firm on a plea filed by a rival company alleging theft of its primary real estate data.

Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued summons to defendants Bhugol Analytics Private Limited (trading as CRE Matrix), its directors and some employees in a suit filed by real estate data analytics company PE Analytics Limited(PropEquity).

The court, in its July 24 order, granted time to the defendants to file their written statements and posted the matter for September 19.

The plaintiff alleged glaring similarities and almost near similar figures in the primary residential data segment, reported by the defendant firm.

PropEquity alleged CRE Matrix was not even operating in the domain of primary residential data during 2021-2024 for which the primary data figures were released in May 2025 in a report titled "India Housing Report".

It alleged the defendant firm unethically solicited plaintiff's ex-employees who held important positions but resigned, violating non-compete clause and joined the rival company.

"They colluded with the defendant and compromised the proprietary primary residential data of the plaintiff," it said.

The plaintiff has sought permanent injunction and damages of Rs 8 crore on account of alleged data theft by the defendants.

The plaintiff firm said it has also filed police complaints with cyber crime branch, Gurugram and the police has initiated its investigation.