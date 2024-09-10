Delhi HC asks authorities to ensure no action taken against Madrasi Camp residents for time being

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the authorities to ensure that no action is taken against the residents of Madrasi Camp in the Old Barapullah Bridge area for the time being, who are facing eviction notice to make way for the construction of a new flyover.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Delhi government, its Public Works Department and DDA on a plea by the residents of JJ cluster Madrasi Camp at Jangpura against the eviction notice.

The bench said the question was whether the colony was impeding water flow or not and made it clear that in case it was impeding the water flow, it has to go.

“If it is impeding the water flow, surely it has to go. The city is getting flooded unnecessarily. People who are living in Delhi and paying taxes, they don’t want their houses to be flooded. We can’t allow the city to be flooded again and again. If the drain has to be cleared, it has to be cleared.

“But we will ensure you are shifted to an alternate land. We will ask the authorities to rehabilitate you (residents). We will give you a right to rehabilitation,” the bench said.

The high court asked the authorities to file their status reports within 10 days on whether the colony is impeding the flow of water.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), submitted that this colony was falling on Barapullah drain and it was impeding the water flow and said the PWD may give complete details to the court.

As the court was informed that the authorities are scheduled to take action against the residents on September 12, the court asked the lawyers for DDA and PWD to ensure that the authorities do not take any action for the time being.

The PWD pasted eviction notices in the area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five weeks.

The residents are refusing to move from the area, which is their home for over 50 years, unless they are given an alternative site. PTI SKV SKV KVK KVK