Delhi HC asks authorities to take action against illegal cafes, restaurants in Majnu ka Tila

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to take action against various cafes, bars and restaurants in Majnu ka Tila area here which are operating without sanctioned building plans and safety measures.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed of a petition which contended that various unauthorised restaurants are operating in multi-storey buildings in Majnu ka Tila, which is situated on the Yamuna river bank, and that they are being used for commercial purposes.

The court noted that a suo motu complaint has already been registered by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and said "we dispose of the petition with a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action which may be warranted under law after reviewing the grievances of the petitioner." It also directed that the decision and action as may be warranted in the complaint filed by DDA be taken with expedition, preferably within three months.

During the hearing, Justice Gedela observed that half of Delhi University students are there (Majnu Ka Tila cafes and restaurants) and asked the authorities to ensure that timely action is taken.

In a lighter vein, the chief justice orally said "except the momos cart, everything shall be removed." The court was hearing a PIL by Arnav Singh and another individual action against the buildings and establishment found operating without sanctioned building plans.

The plea also sought to direct the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Services to enforce the National Building Code and applicable fire safety measures in the areas to ensure that action required may be taken.

DDA's counsel submitted that on the basis of the PIL, a suo motu complaint has been registered at the portal of the special task force.

The plea claimed that several structures in Majnu Ka Tila and New Aruna Nagar rise to "7-8 floors, with illegal basements, rooftops, and recreational facilities".

It said that the "structural and operational conditions of these buildings create an immediate and life threatening hazard".

The petitioners claimed that most buildings lack staircases beyond the third or fourth floor, leaving "only small, low capacity lifts as vertical access".

The plea also referred to the recent tragic nightclub fire in Goa and said it serves as a "stark warning of what could occur in similar circumstances". PTI SKV ZMN