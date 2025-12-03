Delhi HC asks Centre to reply to plea challenging new labour codes

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a petition challenging the notification on Industrial Relations Code 2020 without framing relevant rules for implementation or constituting any tribunals.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the additional solicitor general, representing the Centre, to get instructions from the authorities and take remedial steps according to law.

The bench said it appeared that prima facie, the provisions permitting smooth transition for the new labour code have not been thought of by the central government. As a result, the labour disputes remain unattended as of today, which might have arisen on or before November 21.

The petition said that the central government published a gazette notification on November 21, notifying the Industrial Relations Code 2020. However, till date neither the rules have been framed for implementation of the code nor any tribunal has been constituted.

Petitioners N A Sebastian and Sunil Kumar said the code provides for transfer of all pending cases to such tribunals which are non-existent and the entire functioning of the industrial tribunals and labour courts in Delhi has come to a halt and is mired in utter confusion. The code provides for two forums - National Industrial Tribunal and Industrial Tribunal.

"In the circumstances unless the necessary rules, mechanisms and tribunals are constituted, it is necessary to protect the interest of workmen that the gazette notification dated November 21, 2025, providing that the 21st day of November, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Code, shall come into force be quashed being clearly unreasonable being in violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution," the petition, filed by advocate Ravindra S Garia, said.

It said the notification has a paralysing effect on the whole adjudicatory machinery under the Industrial Disputes Act by providing for transfer of all pending cases to the tribunals under the Industrial Relations Code.