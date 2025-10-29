Delhi HC asks GoI's plan to tackle misuse of DeepSeek

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the central government about how its intends to tackle the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that concerns around the platform needed to be tackled at the initial stage.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking directions to frame guidelines to block access to such AI tools.

"You have to take instructions. There is no doubt that this is an issue which needs to be tackled at the initial stage as well. You take instructions. How is the ministry going to tackle this? Please keep it ready," the court said.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Bhavna Sharma, who has claimed that such platforms violate the privacy and security of individuals and are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India. PTI UK RT RT