Delhi HC asks govt to decide plea alleging schools charging fee from EWS students

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the government in the capital to decide a plea alleging various schools in the national capital were charging fee from EWS and disadvantaged students.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on a PIL seeking directions to the Department of Education (DoE) of Delhi government to look into the complaints.

The plea sought court's intervention to ensure the RTE Act wasn't breached by schools.

The bench was informed during the hearing that an earlier representation was made to the DoE but no decision came about.

The petition claimed a number of such students were being charged fees and had even been expelled due to non payment.

The court disposed of the plea while directing the petitioners to file a comprehensive representation to the DoE within four weeks.

It further directed the DoE to decide the representation within 10 weeks. PTI UK AMK AMK